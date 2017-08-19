Turn Heads With These Fashion Tips

Many times, when someone is trying to improve themselves they forget about fashion. They think of fashion as a frivolous enterprise, when nothing could be further than the truth. What you choose to wrap your body in says a lot about you. Here are some stylish fashion tips to make sure you're saying the right thing!

If you have patches of gray in your hair, consider using a semipermanent dye. The gray will appear to be the same color as the rest of your hair and will last about two months. While you can't really lighten your hair with this tactic, you can choose to darken your locks if you want.

Read fashion magazines at least once a month. If you want to stay up to date on what is hot and what is not you need to do your research. Fashion magazines will keep you informed through each season and as trends develop. If you feel that you ate still missing out there are television shows dedicated to fashion as well.

Dress up black jeans with a fancy shirt or some heels for a classic evening look. Colored jeans do not work the same way. However, they are great for creating a fun and casual look.

A good fashion tip is to select your clothing for the day based on color. You don't want to step outside with your shirt and shorts clashing because they're complimentary colors. Experiment with different color combinations and see which colors you like and which color combinations you don't like so much.

One way to make sure that you look great is to find a specific cut or brand that fits you well and buy multiples of it. This is important because you will not always find that perfect outfit, especially if you are shopping at the last minute. Buy more than one of the same color even, just in case it gets damaged somehow.

Remember that belts should serve as accent pieces, rather than necessary tools for holding your pants up, and have fun with them. Skinny belts are perfect with dark denim and dress pants, especially in animal prints or shimmery metallic. Wide belts look great over dresses, cardigans and other pieces that you'd like to look more fitted.

If your chest is large, do not wear clothes with a boatneck or crew neck neckline. Choose v-necks instead. Shirts without v-necks can very easily make you appear plump and boxy. A v-neck will better accentuate your frame. Try it out for yourself and you will see the difference.

Need a new pair of jeans? Most stores carry a large variety of styles and colors. Don't let the huge assortment overwhelm you. You can't go wrong with classic styles like straight-legged or boot-cut jeans. These styles look great on nearly anyone and are well worth the money.

There is nothing wrong with using hair accessories, but do not use too many at once because it will make you look tacky. Limit them to no more than two at a time. Furthermore, avoid using hair accessories that are so large that they overpower your hairstyle or make your head look too small.

You can tell your friend about the latest that you learned about fashion so that they know you are really trying to help out their image. It's a good thing to assist a friend with their fashion so that they are looking as good as possible when they go out with you.

If you have a pet, keep that in mind when shopping for clothing. There is nothing more frustrating than putting on that cute little black dress only to end up covered in white cat hair the second you sit on the sofa. Keep pets in mind when choosing clothing colors and fabrics, and avoid the stress.

One great fashion tip is to layer your neck wear. This look has stood the test of time and can be applied to just about any sort of neck wear such as chains, pearls, or beads. You can do this with matching or contrasting pieces, depending on just what look you are going for.

Dress for your body type. People come in all different shapes and sizes. It is important that you determine what style of clothing looks best on you. The average person doesn't have the body of the average fashion model. Don't go by what looks good in magazines, buy what looks flattering the mirror.

You don't have to wear what everyone else is wearing. If what other people at your work are school are wearing things that you wouldn't be caught dead in, that's okay. You are free to make your own choices when it comes to fashion. Like in all other areas of your life, you don't have to succumb to peer pressure when deciding what to wear.

When choosing sunglasses or glasses, let your face shape be your guide. If you have an oval shape, any shape will look good. But if you have a round face, opt for rectangular frames or square frames. Avoid round frames. You might choose round frames if you have an angular or heart-shaped face, to soften up your look.

If you are going to be in the hot weather, wear clothes that are made from natural fabrics so your skin can breath. Cottons and silks are ideal materials for summer clothes. Avoid synthetic fibers, like polyester, that are not as effective in keeping you cool because they tend to stick to you.

Now you should be able to see that updating your fashion isn't that difficult at all. If you use these tips, can you create a new wardrobe? Hopefully you can, as these tips are suited for just such a task. Use these fantastic ideas to update your wardrobe and your style.