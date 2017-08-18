Turn Heads With These Fashion Tips

You want to be fashionable no matter how old or young you are. Dressing well can lead to many successes in love, business and other aspects of your life. There are always new strategies to investigate. Read on to learn more.

Don't be afraid to top off your look with an awesome hat. In days gone by, it was commonplace for women and men to wear hats on a daily basis. What was once the height of fashion has, unfortunately, fallen to the wayside in modern times. Be adventurous, and finish off your look with an ultra-cool fedora or a pretty sun hat.

If you tend to be a bit on the heavy side, do not try to hide your shape by dressing in baggy clothing. The added volume only accentuates your size and makes you look frumpy. Look for clothing that is more fitted around your waistline, but then flows away from your lower body to create more shape.

The best time to apply body moisturizer is directly after you shower. Use it before you dry off, or after a gently towel drying. This will help to lock the moisture from the shower into your skin, doubling the benefits of the moisturizer. It will also require that you use less of the product.

Jeans are easy to dress up with a button down shirt and some high heels, but this works best if your jeans are black. If you are wearing colored jeans, make sure that you are not going to a formal event.

Use a leave-in conditioner if you have trouble with frizz. You want to apply this product following a shower, before the hair dries. Don't be afraid to put a large amount all over your head, and make sure to target both the roots and the very tips of the hair.

If you like form fitting clothing, it is very important to know what materials and colors blend together, and will hold their form the best. This is significant because if you get the wrong blend, not only the outfit will possibly go out of shape, but it might be uncomfortable as well.

Fuller, more defined lips can be achieved with the use of a lip pencil that has been blended with a sponge applicator to avoid hard lines. Apply gloss or petroleum jelly over this. Accentuate your upper lip with a little more gloss at the center to create a pouty look. You can also bring out your lips by matching the color of your lipstick to the color of your eye shadow. You can add a dab to the center of the top and bottom lip.

Use mousse for volume, but use it sparingly. Some people are trying to bring back the big hair of the 80's, but this is a mistake. It wasn't flattering then, and it's not flattering now.

If you have "problem" hair, you may be washing it too much. It's not always a good idea to wash your hair daily. When you do this, you strip natural oils and end up with a chemical buildup on your hair. If you must wash your hair daily, use gentle, natural shampoo and conditioner and don't scrub your hair. Just stroke the product through it and let it rinse out gently under warm, running water. Allow your hair to air dry rather than blow-drying.

Wine colors, such as deep purples and dark reds, have been in fashion all year and are expected to be in fashion for the fall and winter as well. Burgundy coats, mahogany dresses and plum skirts are all some great choices. Just make sure to get wine-colored accessories as well.

Be fashionable by getting a little funky. Have a little bed head, wear an unbuttoned shirt, or put on shoes that don't exactly match. It is impossible to be perfect, so having a controlled sense of chaos makes you stand out and implies you have a unique fashion sense.

For a slimming effect, create color blocks. For example, wear a skirt, hose and shoes that are all the same color. This will create the visual impression of a block of color, which will make you look slimmer than you actually are. This can also be a way to make a bold statement.

Own a nice large set of black sunglasses. If you have red eyes from a rough night or under eye bags from a poor night's sleep, you can hide them with a stylish pair of sunglasses. They are a classic, glamorous style and evoke Audrey Hepburn or Jackie Kennedy. A nice pair can be had at a good price.

Some people need to wear socks with their sandals for hygienic purposes. However, this is very unfashionable and will not get you into the fashion hall of fame any time in the near future. Sandals look much better without socks. Keep this in mind to keep from making an embarrassing fashion mix up.

If you wear white a lot, make sure that you use bleach when you wash it in order to keep it looking like new. Use the bleach sparingly though so that garments stay fresh and are not discolored.

For formal gowns you no longer wear, get a second use out of them. Either have them cut and taken in at the knee so you can wear them under a suit jacket for work, or create the look of a floor-length skirt you can wear at night by pairing it with a dress shirt on top.

While you haven't been able to find time in the past, fashion doesn't have to escape you now. Dedicate some time to learning more about fashion, and continue reading up on different ways to incorporate it into your life. Remember the helpful advice you've read here as you work to include fashion in your life.